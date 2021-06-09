Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Central farm laws not in interest of farmers, Maharashtra govt will amend its agri law: Balasaheb Thorat

Central farm laws not in interest of farmers, Maharashtra govt will amend its agri law: Balasaheb Thorat

Premium
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and State Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat.
1 min read . 05:24 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Staff Writer

  • Thorat, a senior Congress leader, said the draft law will be introduced in the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature beginning 5 July

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Wednesday said the state government will amend its agriculture law to protect farmers and APMCs as the three Central farm laws, he said, are not in the interest of agriculturists.

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Wednesday said the state government will amend its agriculture law to protect farmers and APMCs as the three Central farm laws, he said, are not in the interest of agriculturists.

Minister Thorat said the draft law will be introduced in the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature beginning 5 July.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Minister Thorat said the draft law will be introduced in the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature beginning 5 July.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Speaking to reporters, Thorat said, "We want to amend the state agriculture law as we feel that the Union government's agriculture laws are not in the interest of farmers. The proposed amendments will ensure the protection of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs), redressal of grievances of farmers and protection of the interests of agriculturists during the crop trade among others. We will also insert a provision mandating license for traders which was not there in the Central laws."

Thorat, a senior Congress leader, along with state Cooperation Minister Balasaheb Patil, Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse and MoS Agriculture and Cooperation Vishwajeet Kadam met NCP chief Sharad Pawar to discuss the draft law.

"We also discussed the Centre's new law on cooperative banking which we feel will hurt the cooperative sector," Thorat added.

Thousands of Indian farmers, especially from northern India, have camped on major national highways for almost a year, demanding the repeal of three new agricultural laws that they say threaten their livelihoods.

Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and farmers' bodies have failed to resolve the deadlock.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday said the government is ready to resume talks with protesting farmers but asked the unions to point out their objections to the provisions of the three farm laws with sound logic.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!