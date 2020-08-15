Home >News >India >Three Covid-19 vaccines in trial stage, India ready to mass produce, says PM
In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, ambulance workers, policemen and cleaning workers for working selflessly during the pandemic.
In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, ambulance workers, policemen and cleaning workers for working selflessly during the pandemic.

Three Covid-19 vaccines in trial stage, India ready to mass produce, says PM

1 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2020, 10:31 AM IST Neetu Chandra Sharma

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government has readied a roadmap to bring a covid-19 vaccine for all Indians in the shortest possible time
  • When the pandemic began, India only had one lab for testing. Now the country has more than 1,400 labs, Modi said

NEW DELHI: The government has readied a roadmap to bring a vaccine against covid-19 for all Indians in the shortest possible time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday during his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort.

“Not one or two, in fact three vaccines against covid-19 are in various phases of clinical trial in India. We are also ready for a large scale production of vaccines also once we get a go ahead from our scientists," said Modi. The scientists are working very hard towards this, he added. Speaking about covid-19 testing in the country, Modi said that when the pandemic started India only had one lab for testing, but now the country has more than 1,400 labs.

Modi also spoke about medical equipment, saying that till now India was importing N95 masks, personal protective equipment (PPEs) and ventilators. “During the pandemic, India not only fulfilled its own needs but has also started exporting these items to other countries," he said.

Modi also mentioned that doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, ambulance workers, policemen and cleaning workers have been working in the health crisis for the country without caring for their own lives.

