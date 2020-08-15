Three Covid-19 vaccines in trial stage, India ready to mass produce, says PM

“Not one or two, in fact three vaccines against covid-19 are in various phases of clinical trial in India. We are also ready for a large scale production of vaccines also once we get a go ahead from our scientists," said Modi. The scientists are working very hard towards this, he added. Speaking about covid-19 testing in the country, Modi said that when the pandemic started India only had one lab for testing, but now the country has more than 1,400 labs.