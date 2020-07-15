Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Three-day lockdown in Goa from Friday to curb COVID-19 spread

1 min read . 03:16 PM IST

PTI

There will also be a 'Janata Curfew' in the state from 8 pm to 6 am every day with effect from Wednesday till August 10, he told reporters, only people associated with essential services and those having medical emergencies will be allowed to move out during the curfew and lockdown: Goa CM