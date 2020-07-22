Three-day lockdown in some areas of Bhopal from today

Bhopal: There would be a lock-down in some areas of Bhopal from Tuesday midnight to July 24, district officials said.

The decision was taken in view of a sudden spike in coronavirus cases in Bhopal during the past fortnight, they said.

The decision was taken in view of a sudden spike in coronavirus cases in Bhopal during the past fortnight, they said.

The lockdown will be applicable in several localities in Old Bhopal under Kotwali, Mangalwara and Hanumanganj police station areas, some areas of Bagsewania area under Kolar sub- division, and some areas of Kamla Nagar police station.

The district administration also announced a ban on weekly market in the villages under Berasia sub-division.

Bhopal has recorded 4,512 COVID-19 patients so far, including 142 who died. Since June 1, as many as 1,723 fresh cases have been added in Bhopal.

