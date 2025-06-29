Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Three dead, several injured in Puri stampede near Shree Gundicha temple

At least three people lost their lives and several others were injured in a stampede that took place early Sunday near Saradhabali, close to the Gundicha Temple in Puri, as reported by the PTI.

The incident took place around 4 am when hundreds of devotees gathered near the temple, Puri District Collector Siddharth S Swain said.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, and the condition of six people is critical, he said.

The deceased were identified as Basanti Sahu from Bolagarh, and Premakant Mohanty and Pravati Das from Balipatna.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and an investigation is underway.