Three decades on, India is again at crossroad

Much of this is known. However, far less attention has been drawn to the equally important first theme—the structural transformation of the Indian economy. Have there been enough opportunities for Indians to move out of their traditional occupations, which are also often linked to caste hierarchies? A December 2019 story in the Plain Facts section of this newspaper used data from the India Human Development Survey to show that social mobility is still very weak in India: There is only a one in three chances that a son born to a farmer or farm worker or construction worker moves to a different occupation.