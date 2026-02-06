Three Delhi Jal Board engineers suspended after biker dies in Janakpuri area, Water Minister directs safety audit

Three Delhi Jal Board engineers have been suspended following the death of a motorcyclist on Friday after allegedly falling into a construction pit dug by the water agency, PTI reported, citing officials.

Water Minister Parvesh Verma has instructed a thorough safety audit of all ongoing sewer, road, and flood control projects across Delhi following the incident in the Janakpuri area of West Delhi.

Verma inspected the construction site linked to a sewer pipeline rehabilitation project after the incident and ordered the suspension of the Delhi Jal Board officers.

"We are suspending three officers; an executive engineer, assistant engineer and junior engineer. It was their duty to monitor the progress of the work ongoing here," the report quoted Verma's statement.

What do initial observations reflect? Even though some sections of the road were barricaded, initial observations indicate that safety measures around the excavation site did not fully comply with prescribed standards, and two-wheelers continued to operate nearby, posing serious safety concerns, he added.

"The tragedy has caused deep pain to the affected family, and the government stands firmly with them in this difficult time. Public safety is paramount. Any failure in adhering to established safety standards will be dealt with strictly, both administratively and contractually," Verma was quoted as saying.

The minister stated that contractors involved in the work are under investigation. If any violations are found, strict action will be taken, including blacklisting them from future projects.

Additionally, Verma announced ex gratia compensation to be given to the victim's family.

"Preliminary inspection of the site indicated that an excavation pit of approximately six metres in length, four metres in width and around 4.25 metres in depth had been created as part of the ongoing sewer project," the minister said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Jal Board officials said that detailed safety advisories were issued on January 24 following a similar incident in Noida. They instructed all officials and agencies to enforce strict barricading, signage, and public safety measures at all work sites, the report said.

