Eight dead, hundreds taken ill after gas leak at Vizag chemical factory

HYDERABAD: Eight people were reported dead and 200 others taken ill after a suspected gas leak at a chemical factory at Venkatapuram village in Vishakhapam district of Andhra Pradesh.

The leak occurred around 3 am on Thursday at a plant of LG Polymers in RR Venkatapuram village, local media reports said.

Fire engines, ambulances and police vehicles were rushed to the spot after the incident came to light. The exact cause of the leak is yet to be ascertained.

While the AP government has not officially released any statement of the casualties as of now, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation tweeted, "There is gas leakage identified at LG Polymers in Gopalpatnam. Requesting Citizens around these locations not to come out of houses for the sake of safety precautions."

Union home minister Amit Shah tweeted, “The incident in Vizag is disturbing. Have spoken to the NDMA officials and concerned authorities. We are continuously and closely monitoring the situation. I pray for the well-being of the people of Visakhapatnam."

Local media reports said people in nearby areas also complained of eye irritations and breathing issues. The incident has resulted in widespread panic in three-kilometre radius of the plant.

The incident occurred at a time when the state is grappling with the coronavirus crisis. The number of covid-19 patients have been rising in the state, with over 60 people testing positive for the virus on Wednesday. The state’s total cases has risen to 1,777. However, Vishakhapatnam is one of the least affected districts with only 39 cases so far.

Chief minister’s Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has left for Vishakhapatnam and is closely monitoring the situation.





















HYDERABAD: Tragedy struck in Andhra Pradesh, with three people reportedly dead and many affected after a suspected gas leak at a chemical factory at RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam district.

At least 200 have been hospitalised, according to local media reports. The leak occurred during 3am on Thursday.





The state is yet to release an official statement about the incident, but the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation in a post on Twitter said, "There is gas leakage identified at LG Polymers in Gopalpatnam. Requesting Citizens around these locations not to come out of houses for the sake of safety precautions."

The LG Polymers was established in 1961 as Hindustan Polymers for manufacturing polystyrene and its co-polymers in Vizag.

Media reports also said that locals in nearby areas have been complaining of burning sensation in the eyes and difficulty in breathing. The incident has resulted in widespread panic within a three-kilometre radius of the plant. The cause of the leak is yet to be ascertained and the police have evacuated started evacuating people from nearby areas.

The incident comes in the backdrop of the state fighting the rising number of covid-19 cases. Andhra has so far reported 1,777 cases. Visakhapatnam, fortunately, is one of the least affected districts, with 39 cases.

Share Via