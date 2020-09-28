Three farm bills get President’s nod as protests continue

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave assent to three controversial farm bills passed in the monsoon session of Parliament amid growing protest by farm organisations.

Kovind’s nod to the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 came despite an appeal by opposition parties and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which left the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Saturday, to the President to not give his assent to the bills.

These parties had urged the President to keep in mind concerns raised by farm bodies, which have intensified their stir in Punjab and Haryana.

“Extremely sad that @rashtrapatibhvn refused to heed farmers and Punjabis’ cries and has signed FarmBills and J&K bill excluding Punjabi as official language. Hopes that President will act as nation’s conscience & return Bills to Parliament dashed. Dark day for democracy and farmers," SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Twitter on Sunday.

Badal reached out to all political parties over the issue. All political stakeholders and organisations should “close ranks and protect the interests of farmers, farm labour and farm produce traders", he said.

Opposition against the three farm bills have gained momentum with regional parties such as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena and theTrinamool Congress supporting SAD’s move to quit the NDA. NCP chief Sharad Pawar tweeted: “Congratulations to Shri Sukhbir Singh Badal President of @Akali_Dal and MP @HarsimratBadal who under the leadership of Hon. Shri Prakash Singh Badal pulled out of NDA in a protest to Farmers’ Bills. Thanks for firmly standing with the Farmers!"

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said a resolution opposing the bills will be brought in the next assembly session. Statewide protests are beginning to shape up on related issues. In Karnataka, farm bodies have called for a bandh on Monday against amendments to the agricultural produce market committee and land reforms Acts made by the state government.

