Three farm bills get President’s nod as protests continue

Kovind’s nod to the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 came despite an appeal by opposition parties and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which left the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Saturday, to the President to not give his assent to the bills.