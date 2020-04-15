Mumbai: The Mumbai police has filed three FIRs related to the chaos at Bandra station on Tuesday which saw thousands of migrant labourers assembling in the area to try board trains to go back to their hometowns and villages.

The first FIR is against Vinay Dubey, a local area labour leader who posted several social media posts around a campaign "Chalo Ghar Ki Ore (let's go home)" instigating migrants stranded because of the lockdown and desperate to return home.

Dubey was arrested last evening.

The second FIR is against 800-1000 migrants who assembled in violation of section 144 or curfew laws. These people have also been booked under pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for disobeying of government orders.

The third FIR is against a reporter who allegedly circulated fake news that special trains would run to ferry migrant workers.

Thousands of workers had assembled at the suburban area of Bandra on Tuesday, eager to reach their hometowns, fearing uncertainty about wages and livelihoods given that the lockdown has been extended till 3 May as covid-19 cases have continued to rise in the country.

These workers had approached the local area police seeking special permission to cross state borders but this was denied given the lockdown orders and following the crowd got out of control. The police had to resort to lathi charges to disperse the crowd, said DCP Pranay Asoke.