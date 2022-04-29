Three heatwaves, high maximum temperature: Delhi logs the second hottest April in 72 years1 min read . 07:58 PM IST
- The IMD had earlier in the day predicted that the temperature in the national capital is expected to touch 46 degree Celsius
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) said that national capital Delhi had recorded the second hottest April month in almost 72 years. The monthly average maximum temperature of Delhi in April was of 40.2 degrees Celsius.
The national capital experienced three prolonged heatwaves this month in the absence of periodic light rainfall and thundershowers which typify this time of the year due to the lack of active western disturbances.
Delhi is likely to reel under severe heatwave conditions for the next two days and India Meterological Department (IMD) had earlier in the day predicted that the temperature is expected to touch 46 degree Celsius.
The weather department has also issued 'Yellow' warning for three days from April 29 to May 1 for Delhi and areas in western Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana western UP, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.
The national capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius on April 18, 2010. The all-time high temperature for the month is 45.6 degrees Celsius, which was recorded on April 29, 1941.
Barring April 21, when the maximum temperature settled at 35.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi recorded above-normal maximum temperature on all other days.
In 2010, Delhi had recorded an average monthly maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius.
The city recorded a high of 43.5 degrees Celsius on April 28 and April 29. This was the highest maximum temperature on an April day in Delhi in 12 years.
