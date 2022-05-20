Three in-flight engine shutdowns spark probe in India

The issues come as CFM -- which is the sole supplier of engines for Boeing’s 737 family of jets, and one of two suppliers for the A320neo -- prepares to supply engines for the next batch of planes at IndiGo, the world’s biggest customer for the best-selling Airbus plane. Safran, which is working with GE on a new technology in which the engine’s blades operate without a traditional casing, is also considering setting up a repair facility in India after CFM won its biggest-ever order from IndiGo. The recent issues may also raise warranty costs for CFM.