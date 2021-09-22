NEW DELHI : Urban consumers are likely to buy discretionary products such as smart home appliances and gold this festival season, according to YouGov’s Diwali Spending Index released on Wednesday.

Millennials are more likely to spend on gold this festive season than other generations, it said.

YouGov has been running a series of surveys tracking consumer purchase intent this festival season. As mobility picks up and a strong vaccination drive aids consumer confidence, YouGov’s index revealed a recovering consumer appetite this festive season. It had earlier reported a stronger spending intent among consumers compared to the last festive season.

Consumers surveyed online in mid-August revealed their plans to purchase smart home appliances, spend on travel, gold and fitness gadgets over the next three months.

Nearly two in five urban Indians claimed they are likely to spend on smart home appliances, while a third planned to spend on travel while 32% said they will buy health and fitness gadgets.

Almost three in ten urban Indians or 28% of those surveyed plan to spend on gold in the next three months. Millennials were most likely to say this as compared to the rest of the generations, according to findings of the survey.

“When we look at this across regions, we see that respondents in South India are more likely to buy gold for personal use while North Indians are keener to invest in gold this festive season," YouGov said in its note.

For most Indians, gold is considered a safe investment. Consumers are looking to buy gold both for personal use as well as an investment.

Nearly three in five respondents (58%) said they plan to buy gold for personal or family use either in physical gold form or through a gold scheme, while the remaining are likely to buy gold as an investment.

Among different age groups, the study reveals that those belonging to the GenX cohort are likely than GenZ and millennials to buy gold for personal use. Younger adults are more likely than their predecessors to invest in gold this festival season.

For consumers, hallmark or certificate is the most important consideration factor when planning gold purchase, followed by the cost per gram and a proper bill for the purchase, the survey said.

