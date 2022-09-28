Three Indian airports feature among top 50 international megahubs

Delhi International Airport secured the 13th spot, rising from the 35th in the survey held in 2019. Mumbai International Airport ranked at 24th, a jump from the 51st spot in 2019. Bengaluru international airport was at the 45th, up from the 90th in 2019.
NEW DELHI: Three Indian airports have made their way to the list of top 50 international megahubs of 2022, according to a survey by travel data provider OAG. Airports were surveyed as per the ratio of possible scheduled international connections to the number of destinations served by an airport.
International airports of Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru have made their way to the list. Delhi International Airport secured the 13th spot, rising from the 35th in the survey held in 2019. Mumbai International Airport ranked at 24th, a jump from the 51st spot in 2019. Bengaluru international airport was at the 45th, up from the 90th in 2019.
In the sub-category of low-cost megahubs, Delhi and Mumbai airports secured the top two positions globally in the OAG 2022 survey. In fact, Delhi was also named the largest megahub in the Asia Pacific region, followed by Haneda Airport of Japan.
The dominant carrier for all three airports remains low-cost airline IndiGo with a 34% share of flights connections from Delhi airport, 37% share at Mumbai, and 54% at the Bengaluru airport.
The largest international megahub as per the survey was Chicago O’Hare International Airport, US, with the dominant airline being United Airlines at 46% share of flight connections from the airport. It was ranked third in 2019.
On its busiest day, the Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport had 43,350 possible connections within a six-hour window and it served 66 international destinations as of August 2022.