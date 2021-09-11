Madhya Pradesh's Ladhpura Khas village has been nominated for the 'Best Tourism Village' category in the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) award.

Along with Ladhpura, two other villages have been also been nominated for the UNWTO award--Meghalaya's Kongthong village, and Telangana's Pochampally.

Sharing the information on Twitter, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote, "A moment of pride for us all as Madhya Pradesh's village Ladhpura Khas has been selected for entry to the 'Best Tourism Village'. My best wishes to the whole team of MP Tourism and administration on this achievement. Keep up the good work".

My best wishes to the whole team of @MPTourism and administration on this achievement. Keep up the good work! — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 10, 2021

Ladhpura Khas village is located in Orchha Tehsil of Tikamgarh district in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Sheo Shekhar Shukla said the state has started a Rural Tourism project and in the next 5 years, 100 villages will be developed.

Shukla said that suitable sites will be selected and developed in Orchha, Khajuraho, Mandu, Sanchi, Pachmarhi, Tamia, Panna National Park, Bandhavgarh National Park, Sanjay Dubri National Park, Pench and Kanha National Park, Mitawali, Padawali, etc.

The official said that through rural tourism, tourists can also find accommodation of local cultural specialties, types, and processes of local food, dress, dialect, customs, traditions, local means of transport, jewelry, makeup songs, music, musical instruments, dance, painting, etc.

Apart from Ladhpura Khas village, the two other villages that have made it to the list are Pochampally of Telangana and Kongthong village in Meghalaya.

Kongthong village is also known as 'Whistling village' as in this village, a mother calls her child by a tune instead of a name, like--Eeooow, Ooeeo, etc. The villagers have two names in Kongthong-a regular name and a song name. The song names have two versions, a short song, and a long song.

The short song is normally used at home. The longer names are used in the forest to keep away evil spirits.

The musical names are called ‘jingrwai Iawbei’ in the village. In 2019, Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar Rakesh Sinha adopted this Meghalayan village.

On the other hand, Bhoodan Pochampally village is located in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana. The village is popular for its weaves, especially handwoven ikkat saris. Besides, the famous Bhoodan movement, which saw rich landowners voluntarily gift a percentage of their lands to the landless, started here.

