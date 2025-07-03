Three Indians taken hostage during Al-Qaeda-linked terror group attack in Mali: What we know so far

The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement late Wednesday, raising "deep concern" over the "abduction of three Indian nationals employed at the Diamond Cement Factory in Kayes, Republic of Mali."

The ministry said the safety, security and welfare of Indian nationals abroad remains a matter of utmost priority for the Government of India.

It also advised all Indian citizens residing in Mali to exercise “utmost caution, remain vigilant and stay in close contact with the Embassy of India in Bamako for regular updates and necessary assistance.”

What happened to three Indians in Mali? Three Indian nationals, who were working at the Diamond Cement Factory in Mali's Kayes, were taken hostage on July 1 during a coordinated attack by armed assailants at the factory premises.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the kidnappings, news agency PTI reported.

But the al-Qaeda-linked Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) extremist group claimed responsibility for the coordinated attack on several Malian army positions in the country's west and central regions.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the incident occurred on July 1, 2025, "when a group of armed assailants carried out a coordinated attack at the factory premises and forcibly took three (03) Indian nationals as hostages."

"It has come to the knowledge of the Government of India that many military and government installations at multiple locations of western and central Mali were attacked by terrorists on 01 July 2025," the ministry added.

India takes action India also called upon the Government of the Republic of Mali to take all necessary measures to secure the safe and expeditious release of the abducted Indian nationals.

“Senior officials of the Ministry are closely monitoring the evolving situation and remain engaged at various levels to facilitate safe and early release of Indian Nationals,” the ministry said.

The ministry further informed that the Embassy of India in Bamako is in close and constant communication with the relevant authorities of the Government of Mali, local law enforcement agencies, as well as the management of Diamond Cement Factory.