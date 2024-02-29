Three Kotak Mahindra Bank staff, one associate arrested for opening 2,000 fraudulent bank accounts in Gurugram
During their seven-month tenure at the private bank, the accused allegedly opened around 2,000 bank accounts by deceiving residents to open accounts and then using the kits to commit fraud
Four staff of Kotak Mahindra Bank, including three managers, have been arrested in connection with cyber fraud, as per Gurugram Police, PTI reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message