Four staff of Kotak Mahindra Bank , including three managers, have been arrested in connection with cyber fraud, as per Gurugram Police, PTI reported.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Mohit Rathi (25) from Haryana, Mahesh Kumar (27) from Gurugram, Vishwkarma Maurya (26) from Uttar Pradesh, and Hayat (23) from Haryana’s Nuh, as per the report.

Rathi was an assistant manager at Kotak Mahindra Bank's MG Road Branch, while Maurya and Kumar were deputy managers. Meanwhile, Hayat was closely associated with a cyber fraud gang's mastermind and obtained bank account details from the staff trio.

Fraudulent Bank Accounts Opened

During their seven-month tenure at the private bank, the accused allegedly opened around 2,000 bank accounts, DCP (Cyber) Siddhant Jain told PTI.

They deceived residents in Bilaspur, persuading them to open new bank accounts to acquire bank account kits, which the suspects used for cyber fraud activities.

The matter surfaced when a resident filed a complaint at the cyber crime police station in Manesar on November 18, 2023. The complainant reported falling victim to a call claiming his son's hospitalisation, leading to a fraudulent transfer of ₹10,000.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered. Rathi was arrested on February 21, Kumar on February 22, and Vishwkarma and Hayat on February 26. Two mobile phones were recovered from their possession.*

Bank's Response

"Three employees are being investigated by the Cyber Crime Police Manesar, Gurugram, based on a complaint filed by an individual for defrauding him. The police are investigating the complaint. Our commitment to security and compliance remains unwavering and we are cooperating with the authorities in the investigation," a spokesperson of Kotak Mahindra Bank said.

"We are questioning the accused, and details of bank accounts opened by the accused are being obtained," DCP Jain added.

(With inputs from PTI)

