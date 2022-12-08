Three left in race to be next chief of CCI1 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 10:46 PM IST
Once the government makes a pick at the highest level, the name will be sent to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.
New Delhi: The selection process for a new chairperson of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has entered its last leg with bureaucrats Smita Jingran, Yogender Choudhry and Injeti Srinivas emerging as front-runners, two persons familiar with discussions said.