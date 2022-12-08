New Delhi: The selection process for a new chairperson of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has entered its last leg with bureaucrats Smita Jingran, Yogender Choudhry and Injeti Srinivas emerging as front-runners, two persons familiar with discussions said.

Once the government makes a pick at the highest level, the name will be sent to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. The second round of interviews had taken place on 27 November, said one of the persons cited above.

Jingran is an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer currently serving as a Member at the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA). Choudhry is also from the IRS and his last appointment was as advisor to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Srinivas is chairperson of the International Financial Services Centres Authority and former secretary in the ministry of corporate affairs. Srinivas has not applied for the post but his name is under the government’s consideration, said the second person quoted above.

A new chairperson will make sure that CCI gets the quorum to decide on mergers and acquisitions and adjudicate on anti-trust cases. Mint had reported on 1 November that the minimum number of members required for adjudication and approving M&As had ome down since Ashok Kumar Gupta demitted the chairman’s office on 25 October after completing his four-year term. CCI is now one short of the three members needed to meet the quorum.

Besides, CCI has also been tasked with the work of GST-related profiteering after the National Anti-profiteering Authority’s term ended at the end of November.