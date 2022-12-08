Three left in race to be next chief of CCI

Jingran is an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer currently serving as a Member at the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA). Choudhry is also from the IRS and his last appointment was as advisor to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Srinivas is chairperson of the International Financial Services Centres Authority and former secretary in the ministry of corporate affairs. Srinivas has not applied for the post but his name is under the government’s consideration, said the second person quoted above.

