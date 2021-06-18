Three low-intensity earthquakes hit India's northeastern states

Three low-intensity earthquakes hit India's northeastern states1 min read . 07:13 AM IST
- An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit Assam's Tezpur, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS)
A series of low-intensity earthquakes struck the northeastern states of India within a difference of few hours during the early hours of Friday. India's northeastern part is seismically active, which falls under the high seismic zone.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit Assam's Tezpur, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The quake occurred at 2.04 am at a depth of 22 kilometres. The epicentre of the quake was located 36 kilometres West-Northwest of Tezpur.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 18-06-2021, 02:04:40 IST, Lat: 26.73 and Long: 92.44, Depth: 22 Km, Location: 36km WNW of Tezpur, Assam, India," the NCS said in a tweet.
Prior to that, an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Moirang.
As per NCS, the quake occurred at 1.06 am at a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre of the quake was located 39 kilometres East-Southeast of Moirang.
An earthquake of magnitude 2.6 on the Richter scale also occurred in the West Khasi Hills of Meghalaya.
NCS said the quake occurred at 4.20 am at a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre of the quake was located 58 kilometres West-Southwest of Nongpoh.
