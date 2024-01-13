Three monks get assaulted in West Bengal by mob, police cite misunderstanding; parties hit out each other
According to the video, the monks, who were on their way to the Gangasagar Mela, could be seen getting roughed up by a group of people in Kashipur.
Amid the purported video of three monks being attacked by a mob in West Bengal’s Purulia over suspicion that they were 'kidnappers in disguise' surfaced on social media, it has triggered a political row.
The post by Purulia Police was also circulated by the TMC media cell.
Madhur Goswami, a sadhu who claimed he was assaulted by a mob in West Bengal's Purulia, says, “While we were on our way to Gangasagar, suddenly our car was stopped by a large mob which assaulted us."
Political Reactions:
Reacting on the incident, Union minister Anurag Thakur remarked on the 'politics of appeasement' in West Bengal.
"The state government is not doing anything... Where is the appeasement politics taking West Bengal? Why is this anti-Hindu thought process being created?" he said.
Thakur also alleged that law and order in the state has collapsed under Mamata Banerjee's rule.
The state BJP leadership also came down heavily on the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said on ‘X’, “Shocking incident from Purulia; sadhus en route to Gangasagar were stripped and beaten by criminals linked to TMC, echoing the Palghar tragedy. Under @MamataOfficial’s rule, a terrorist like Shahjahan gets state protection while sadhus face violence. Being Hindu is a crime in WB."
Majumdar said he has got in touch with the sadhus, and has assured about their safe journey to the Gangasagar Mela.
Dubbing the BJP’s allegations as “baseless", TMC accused the saffron camp of attempting to give the incident a communal twist.
“The police have taken prompt action in the case. The BJP is trying its dirty tricks and trying to give a communal twist. We condemn such an attempt. The party, before commenting on the law and order situation in Bengal, should look at the lawless situation in the BJP-ruled states," TMC minister Shashi Panja said.
With agency inputs.
