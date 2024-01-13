Amid the purported video of three monks being attacked by a mob in West Bengal’s Purulia over suspicion that they were 'kidnappers in disguise' surfaced on social media, it has triggered a political row.

Opposition BJP alleging collapse of law and order in the state, while ruling Trinamool Congress accused the BJP of trying to give a communal twist to the incident.

According to the video, posted by PTI, the monks, who were on their way to the Gangasagar Mela, could be seen getting roughed up by a group of people in Kashipur.

Elaborating more, Purulia Police, in a post on X, said the incident took place due to a misunderstanding.

ALSO READ: Haveri hotel room moral policing: Three arrested in alleged gang rape, BJP targets Congress govt's ‘silence’

"Facts are being misrepresented from certain quarters about a recent incident in Purulia. The fact is, on 11.01.24 afternoon, there was a misunderstanding between three Gangasagar-bound sadhus with three local minor girls near Kashipur over a language problem," Purulia police wrote on X.

“The girls got scared, and local people manhandled the sadhus, damaging their vehicle and alleging a kidnapping attempt. Local police promptly intervened and rescued the sadhus," it said, adding 12 people have been arrested in this regard based on a specific case.

“All possible assistance was rendered to the sadhus. There is no communal overtone whatsoever regarding the incident. Anyone trying to fuel communal passions will be strictly dealt with as per law," it added.