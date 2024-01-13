Amid the purported video of three monks being attacked by a mob in West Bengal’s Purulia over suspicion that they were 'kidnappers in disguise' surfaced on social media, it has triggered a political row. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Opposition BJP alleging collapse of law and order in the state, while ruling Trinamool Congress accused the BJP of trying to give a communal twist to the incident.

According to the video, posted by PTI, the monks, who were on their way to the Gangasagar Mela, could be seen getting roughed up by a group of people in Kashipur.

Elaborating more, Purulia Police, in a post on X, said the incident took place due to a misunderstanding.

"Facts are being misrepresented from certain quarters about a recent incident in Purulia. The fact is, on 11.01.24 afternoon, there was a misunderstanding between three Gangasagar-bound sadhus with three local minor girls near Kashipur over a language problem," Purulia police wrote on X.

"The girls got scared, and local people manhandled the sadhus, damaging their vehicle and alleging a kidnapping attempt. Local police promptly intervened and rescued the sadhus," it said, adding 12 people have been arrested in this regard based on a specific case.

“All possible assistance was rendered to the sadhus. There is no communal overtone whatsoever regarding the incident. Anyone trying to fuel communal passions will be strictly dealt with as per law," it added.

The post by Purulia Police was also circulated by the TMC media cell.

Madhur Goswami, a sadhu who claimed he was assaulted by a mob in West Bengal's Purulia, says, “While we were on our way to Gangasagar, suddenly our car was stopped by a large mob which assaulted us."

Political Reactions: Reacting on the incident, Union minister Anurag Thakur remarked on the 'politics of appeasement' in West Bengal.

"The state government is not doing anything... Where is the appeasement politics taking West Bengal? Why is this anti-Hindu thought process being created?" he said.

Thakur also alleged that law and order in the state has collapsed under Mamata Banerjee's rule.

The state BJP leadership also came down heavily on the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said on 'X', "Shocking incident from Purulia; sadhus en route to Gangasagar were stripped and beaten by criminals linked to TMC, echoing the Palghar tragedy. Under @MamataOfficial's rule, a terrorist like Shahjahan gets state protection while sadhus face violence. Being Hindu is a crime in WB."

Majumdar said he has got in touch with the sadhus, and has assured about their safe journey to the Gangasagar Mela.

Dubbing the BJP’s allegations as “baseless", TMC accused the saffron camp of attempting to give the incident a communal twist.

“The police have taken prompt action in the case. The BJP is trying its dirty tricks and trying to give a communal twist. We condemn such an attempt. The party, before commenting on the law and order situation in Bengal, should look at the lawless situation in the BJP-ruled states," TMC minister Shashi Panja said.

With agency inputs.

