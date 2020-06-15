Three months of Covid-19 pandemic likely to transform health infra

NEW DELHI : The covid-19 pandemic situation proved a trigger for government to do what India could not achieve in last 70 years in terms of boosting health infrastructure and medical equipment especially ventilators. According to government’s own admission, the availability of ventilators in as on May 1 in the country was about 19,398 in public sector.

More so, if estimates of a study done in April 2020 by the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy (CDDEP), a public health research organization are considered, then public and private sector combined, India has a total of 47,481 ventilators.

The infrastructure already falling short for achieving universal health coverage has been suddenly taken up for upgradation after the covid-19 hit India. While the union health ministry had indicated in May a projected demand of 75, 000 ventilators till June, 2020 in wake of covid-19 situation, there have been all round deliberations to procure and manufacture ventilators in the country.

On instance of the Empowered Group-4 on covid-19, orders for 60,884 ventilators had been placed by M/s HLL Lifecare Limited, a PSU under the aegis of the union health Ministry, which is acting as the central procurement agency. Out of the total orders placed, 59,884 ventilators had been ordered to domestic manufacturers and imports were to the tune of 1000 ventilators. The projected demand and orders placed included the requirements of the state governments also.

The government has said that as part of Make in India initiative, local manufacturers of the ventilators have been identified and guided in meeting the specifications, finalizing the training and other protocols, creating new supply chains, helping them in logistics issues with suppliers and State Governments and deciding about arrangement of consumables etc.

The major domestic players include M/s Bharat Electronics Limited (in collaboration with Skanray) to whom orders for 30,000 ventilators were placed. M/s AgVa (in collaboration with M/s Maruti Suzuki Limited) to whom orders for 10,000 ventilators were awarded and AMTZ (AP Medtech Zone) to whom orders for 13,500 ventilators were placed.

Apart from this, the PM CARES (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund trust that is aimed at combating, containment and relief efforts against pandemics also recently announced to allocate Rs. 3100 Crore for fight against covid-19. Out of ₹3100 crore, a sum of approximately Rs.2000 crore will be earmarked for the purchase of 50,000 Ventilators, the government said.

“The crisis of covid-19 has unleashed an unprecedented demand by public healthcare on manufacturing of medical devices related to Covid prevention and treatment. For example in case of Ventilators the manufacturing capacity went up from 5-6000 pieces per month in February from 7 manufacturers to over 40000 pieces per month in June from 16 manufacturers listed with us due to huge orders being placed by union health ministry as well as many state governments," said Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator of Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD).

Ventilators can be used for tackling pneumonia in India that killed more than 1,27,000 under-five children in 2018, according to a UNICEF report.

Public health experts have said that only procuring ventilators only will not solve the purpose but the government would also need to get the experts to use them properly. “50,000 ventilators have been procured but a core challenge is on having the necessary expertise to maintain and use them to save lives. What we are now finding is that early testing and admission to care have a greater impact on patient survival and just the availability of ventilators. So, we need to be working on multiple fronts to tackle this epidemic," said Dr Ramanan Laxminarayan, director CDDEP.

Government has said that as the government is boosting health infrastructure, it will help the country even after the covid-19 pandemic is over. “There are so many diseases that will require medical equipment and ventilators. The country is improving its health infrastructure that will help patients even after the pandemic is over," said Jitendra Arora, director, Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), Union health ministry.

