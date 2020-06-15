Three months of Covid-19 pandemic likely to transform health infra

Public health experts have said that only procuring ventilators only will not solve the purpose but the government would also need to get the experts to use them properly. “50,000 ventilators have been procured but a core challenge is on having the necessary expertise to maintain and use them to save lives. What we are now finding is that early testing and admission to care have a greater impact on patient survival and just the availability of ventilators. So, we need to be working on multiple fronts to tackle this epidemic," said Dr Ramanan Laxminarayan, director CDDEP.