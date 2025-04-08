Three more groups dissociate from Hurriyat: Amit Shah; here’s all you need to know

Home Minister Amit Shah announced that three political groups have distanced themselves from the Hurriyat Conference, reflecting growing public faith in the Indian Constitution. 

Agencies
Updated8 Apr 2025, 02:04 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced that 11 Kashmir groups have pledged their support for the Indian Constitution.(ANI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced that three political groups — the Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and the Kashmir Freedom Front—distanced themselves from the separatist alliance, the Hurriyat Conference.

Shah said the development reflects the growing public faith in the Indian Constitution.

The home minister's announcement came during his ongoing three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Three more organisations, namely Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and Kashmir Freedom Front, disassociate themselves from the Hurriyat. It is a prominent demonstration of the people's trust in the Constitution of India within the valley," he wrote on 'X'.

The home minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a united and powerful Bharat is even more bolstered today, as so far, 11 such organisations have shunned separatism and declared unwavering support for the Indian Constitution.

During his visit, Shah visited a forward post along the India-Pakistan International Border on Monday.

He is set to review the security situation in the Union Territory on Tuesday.

First Published:8 Apr 2025, 02:04 PM IST
