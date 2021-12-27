Rajasthan has reported three more cases of Omicron variant, which is driving coronavirus cases in most parts of the world. Two cases were reported in Jaipur and one in Udaipur. With this, the state's tally has now gone up to 46. Of these, 37 patients have recovered from the disease. Rajasthan is among the 19 states hat have recorded Omicron cases in India.

The Ministry of Health this morning informed that India has so far recorded 578 cases of the new variant and most of them have come from Delhi (142) and Maharashtra (141).

After Delhi and Maharashtra, Kerala is at third position with 57 cases followed by Gujarat 49.

The other states that have recorded Omicron cases are Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Haryana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand.

Omicron cases have also been found in Chandigarh, Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir.

As the cases on rise, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday directed all the States and the Union Territories (UTs) to observe all precautions, and not let the guard down.

In a letter issued to Chief Secretaries of all states, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla stressed the need for "greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making, and strict and prompt containment actions at the local and district levels, based on the assessment of the situation".

The Home Secretary asked the Chief Secretaries to issue necessary directions to the districts and all other local authorities concerned, to take necessary measures for prompt and effective management of Covid.

Bhalla said the new variant Omicron is reported to be at least three times more transmissible than the Delta and is posing a new challenge for the Covid containment measures.

In the countries with Omicron-driven surge, he mentioned the growth trajectory of cases has been very steep and that "in our country, 578 Omicron cases have already been reported in 19 states and UTs".

He further said Omicron cases have already been reported in 116 countries globally. The surge in cases is also being reported across various countries, especially in the USA, the UK, Europe (France, Italy, Spain), Russia, South Africa, Vietnam, and Australia, he added.

