Three more Omicron cases found in Rajasthan, total state tally now at 46

Rajasthan has reported three more cases of Omicron variant, which is driving coronavirus cases in most parts of the world. Two cases were reported in Jaipur and one in Udaipur. With this, the state's tally has now gone up to 46. Of these, 37 patients have recovered from the disease. Rajasthan is among the 19 states hat have recorded Omicron cases in India.

