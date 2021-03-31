Indian Air Force(IAF) will get another batch of three Rafale fighter jets from France later today.

The three aircraft earlier took off from France and mid-air refueling of the aircraft will be done by UAE.

The Indian Embassy in France has shared a video on Twitter where the Rafale jets can be seen flying off for India.

The three jets will land at Ambala Air Force station.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India on Tuesday speaking to news agency ANI said that five extra Rafale jets will be ferried to India by the end of April. This would be other than three Rafale which is arriving on Wednesday.

The Ambassador said that It's a matter of great pride, "we've been able to deliver on schedule and even ahead of schedule" in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Right now 21 Rafales delivered to India, 11 already ferried to India, three are right now being ferried and 5 extra will be ferried by end of April," French Envoy to India said.

He added, "Total in 2022, the 36 aircraft will have been delivered as per contract."

The aircraft had started joining the Air Force fleet in the July-August timeframe last year and were quickly operationalised by the Air Force in the shortest possible time.

The aircraft had also been deployed for patrolling along the China front in eastern Ladakh and other fronts during the height of the China confrontation.

The planes equipped with the Hammer missiles have enhanced their capability to carry out air to ground strikes like the one in Balakot.

