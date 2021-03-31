The three jets will land at Ambala Air Force station.
Meanwhile, Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India on Tuesday speaking to news agency ANI said that five extra Rafale jets will be ferried to India by the end of April. This would be other than three Rafale which is arriving on Wednesday.
The Ambassador said that It's a matter of great pride, "we've been able to deliver on schedule and even ahead of schedule" in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Right now 21 Rafales delivered to India, 11 already ferried to India, three are right now being ferried and 5 extra will be ferried by end of April," French Envoy to India said.