Three more Rafale jets to reach India today

Further boosting the Indian Air Force`s (IAF) capability, the second set of Rafale fighter jets would reach India by today evening. The second set of jets which will have three more Rafales will arrive directly at Jamnagar airbase in Gujarat.

The aircraft are set to take off from France today morning and would arrive in India in the evening itself, government sources told ANI.

The additional aircraft would be adding more strength to the Air Force which has already started deploying the Rafales in operational role in conflict areas, the sources said.

The first batch of five Rafale jets flew into India on July 29 after a stopover at the Al Dhafra airbase near Abu Dhabi, although a formal induction ceremony took place later on September 10.

With the induction of these aircraft, the IAF would have eight fighter aircraft which will be operationalised within a few days.

The Rafale fighters have already been operationalised and have also been deployed in the conflict zone of Ladakh in the short duration of time they have been with the Air Force.

A total of 36 of these aircraft would reach India by mid-2022 under a ₹60,000 crore deal signed in 2016 by the NDA government.

