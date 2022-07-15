As heavy rains continue to lash Gujarat , National highway towards Mumbai and two other national highways, one each passing from Dang and Kutch have been closed. NDRF team working well to rescue people who are stuck in Navsari and Valsad district, informed State Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi.

He further said that red alert has been issued for heavy rainfall in 8 Gujarat districts including Surat, Junagadh, Gir, Bhavnagar, Tapi, Dang, Valsad &Navsari.

Water level in Purna river has increased due to water overflowing from 2 dams in Maharashtra, added Trivedi.

A total of 14 NDRF teams and 6 SDRF have been deployed due to the rains in Maharashtra. The death toll has reached 99 after 4 people died in the last 24 hours; 181 animals have died. 7,963 people shifted to a safer place, said the Maharashtra Disaster Management.

An Orange alert has been issued in Palghar district, Pune, & Satara today. Yellow alert has been issued in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nashik, Kolhapur, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, & Yavatmal, today.

Meanwhile, thousands of people were shifted to relief camps in Gujarat amid heavy rains and widespread flooding on Thursday.

Close to 100 people were rescued in Gujarat’s Navsari district after flood water entered several homes amid the incessant downpour. Vansda taluka received a whopping 394 mm rainfall within a 24-hour period that ended at 6 am on Thursday, according to a government release.

Since July 7, 43 persons have lost their lives in various rain-related incidents such as lightning strikes, Trivedi said.

As roads were submerged, traffic movement was affected. The authorities closed the Ahmedabad-Mumbai national highway for traffic as the road has been submerged near Valsad. Similarly, more than 100 other routes/highways were also closed in the State.

From Silchar district of Assam in June to vast tracts of Gujarat in July, this year’s monsoon has brought a lot of destruction and misery for people across the breadth of the country.

An analysis of rainfall data by Mint's sister publication Hindustan Times shows that the 2022 monsoon has seen more extreme rainfall events than most monsoons. This is in keeping with the pattern of increasing skewness – patches of intense rain with very little rain in between – in monsoon rainfall in recent years, likely a result of the climate crisis.

Experts also warn that unplanned development leading to obstruction of natural drainage systems is only going to decrease the rainfall threshold for flooding.