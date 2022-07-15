Three national highways closed in Gujarat amid heavy rains2 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 10:10 AM IST
National highway towards Mumbai and two others, one each passing from Dang and Kutch have been closed owing to heavy rains
As heavy rains continue to lash Gujarat, National highway towards Mumbai and two other national highways, one each passing from Dang and Kutch have been closed. NDRF team working well to rescue people who are stuck in Navsari and Valsad district, informed State Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi.