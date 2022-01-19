Three Navy personnel killed in explosion on INS Ranvir at Mumbai dockyard

As per the Navy's statement, no major "material damage" was reported. INS Ranvir is a destroyer ship. "It was on cross-coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command since November 2021 and was due to return to the base port shortly," the Navy said. A Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident, the statement added. In August 2013, explosions on-board INS Sindhurakshak had claimed the lives of 18 sailors and caused the submarine to sink in the Mumbai harbour.

