Three new facilities to help govt ramp up coronavirus testing

India has been focusing on improving its testing rates. For the first time, it ran tests on 442,263 samples in the past 24 hours, with the number of tests per million further improving to 11,805. So far, 16,291,331 samples have been tested, said the health ministry. Besides, for the first time, government labs have set a record by performing 362,153 tests. Private facilities also scaled a new high with 79,878 tests in one day.