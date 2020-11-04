Three Rafale jets arrive at Jamnagar airbasein Gujarat from France: Officials

NEW DELHI : Three more French built multi role Rafale aircraft landed in India on Wednesday taking the total number of jets to arrive in India from France to eight.

The three aircraft landed in Jamnagar in Gujarat, a person in the know of the matter said. The first lot of five aircraft of a total of 36 ordered by India arrived in the country in July. Soon after their arrival the aircraft was deployed in Ladakh, where Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in an eye ball to eye ball confrontation.

The new aircraft are being inducted 23 years after India inducted the Russian designed Sukhoi aircraft and 19 years after India first started its search for a state of the art fighter jet to replace the MiG-21 squadrons decommissioned over the years.

The Rafale deal worth ₹59,000 crore was signed in 2016.

Besides Ambala, where the deployment of the Rafales is seen as a counter to the threat posed by Pakistan, a second squadron is to be stationed at the Hashimara in West Bengal to take on the threat from China.

With the Mig-27s decommissioned last year, he IAF is already down to just over 30 squadrons, far less than the sanctioned 42 required for a two-front war against Pakistan and China.

Most of the jets in Pakistan’s inventory comprise US-made F-16s besides some Chinese-made JF-17s. China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force has over 600 fourth generation and fourth generation-plus jets. China is also developing the fifth generation J-20 in competition with the US’s fifth-generation fighter jets such as F-22 and F-35 made by Lockheed Martin Corp.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via