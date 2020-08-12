Home >News >India >Three Rajapaksas sworn into new Sri Lanka Cabinet after election
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and PM Mahinda Rajpaksa (AP)
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and PM Mahinda Rajpaksa (AP)

Three Rajapaksas sworn into new Sri Lanka Cabinet after election

1 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2020, 02:47 PM IST AP

  • Sri Lankan PM Rajpaksa has inducted his elder brother as irrigation minister and another as sports minister
  • A landslide election victory last week gave the Rajapaksas’ political party nearly the two-thirds majority of seats required to make constitutional changes

COLOMBO : Sri Lanka’s president swore into office a new Cabinet on Wednesday that includes two of his brothers and a nephew, after a landslide election victory last week.

The 26 Cabinet members include Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who also holds the finance, urban development and Buddhist affairs ministries. Eldest brother Chamal Rajapaksa is irrigation minister and Namal Rajapaksa is the youth and sports minister.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa also appointed his lawyer as justice minister. Ali Sabry appeared for Gotabaya when he faced court cases related to corruption as a top defense bureaucrat when Mahinda Rajapaksa earlier served as president.

A landslide election victory last week gave the Rajapaksas’ political party nearly the two-thirds majority of seats required to make constitutional changes that could strengthen dynastic rule in the country. However, analysts say any changes that unsettle the balance of power between the Rajapaksas' respective offices could trigger sibling rivalry.

Five members of the Rajapaksa family are lawmakers — Mahinda Rajapaksa, his son Namal, eldest brother Chamal and his son Sashindra, and a nephew, Nipuna Ranawaka. Mahinda Rajapaksa has been promoting Namal as his heir.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister (AP)

Mahinda Rajapaksa takes oath as Sri Lankan Prime Minister

1 min read . 09 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout