Three State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) jawans based in Pune have testedpositive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Thursday.

"A company of around 100 jawans was posted in Mumbai for last two months. They had returned to the Pune headquarters on Saturday, and during check-up, some jawans were found to have symptoms," said the SRPF official.

Three of them tested positive on Wednesday, he added.

All three were admitted to Bharti Vidyapeeth Hospital, he said.

