Three states in India account for 50% of total active coronavirus cases

In India, the latest figures from Health Ministry says that there are 6,28,747 active cases of the coronavirus infection (COVID-19). And three states -Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh - account for nearly 50% of the active cases in India. Maharashtra has 1,47,355 active cases, Karnataka 79,773 and Andhra Pradesh 85,486.

Here are 10 updates

Here are 10 updates

1) In Andhra Pradesh, the state government has decided that people suffering from fever, breathlessness, and decreasing oxygen levels will be admitted to hospitals irrespective of Covid-19 test as waiting for test results would delay their treatment. Meanwhile, lockdown restrictions in Nellore city have been extended till August 23.

2) In Karnataka, state health department has modified guidelines for international passengers and if they don't have symptoms they must be in home quarantine for 14 days.

3) India today reported a record single-day spike of 64,399 cases, taking the tally past 21.5 lakh.

4) The death toll climbed to 43,379 with 861 more fatalities. The total coronavirus cases in India has risen to 21,53,010, it said.

5) The number of recoveries surged to 14,80,884 with record 53,879 more people getting cured in the past 24 hours, taking recovery rate to 68.78%.

6) The case fatality rate has dropped 2.01 per cent, according to ministry data.

7) This is the third consecutive day that the COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 60,000.

8) As many as 7,19,364 samples were tested on Saturday, the highest in a day so far.

9) A total of 2,41,06,535 samples have been tested so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

10) ESIC Hospitals across India have been converted into Dedicated Covid-19 Hospitals. More than 2400 Isolation beds, 550 ICU/HDU beds with 200 ventilators have also been made available in these Hospitals. (With Agency Inputs)

