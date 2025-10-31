Three terror suspects detained in Rajasthan days after Delhi Police arrests suspected ISIS operatives

The Anti-Terrorism Squad of Rajasthan conducted raids and detained three suspects in connection with alleged terror activities on Friday, a senior official said.

Two suspects were caught in Jodhpur, while one was held in Jaisalmer.

"Raids have been carried out today in multiple locations in Jodhpur division to nab suspects having alleged links with terror organisations," the official said.

The raids are continuing, he added.

The latest arrests came days after two ISIS operatives, both named Adnan Khan, were arrested in connection with an alleged terror Conspiracy case.

Adnan Khan (Delhi) was arrested on October 17. Adnan Khan (Bhopal) was arrested on October 19. The court remanded them to police custody, which was later extended.

The Delhi Police arrest 5 suspects terrorists — two from Delhi, one each from Madhya Pradesh, Hyderabad (Telangana) and Ranchi (Jharkhand), in New Delhi on Thursday.

Bhopal-resident Adnan was also arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police after he had allegedly threatened an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) official on social media for doing a survey of Gyanvapi mosque.

According to news agency PTI, it was alleged that they were planning to target a mall in South Delhi. A public park was also on their target. The bail application moved on behalf of the accused, Adnan Khan (Bhopal), is pending for October 31.

On October 24, it was submitted that data from mobile phones is also to be extracted. They are required to interrogate to identify and recover their various social media IDs. They are to be interrogated to know if any other persons are associated with them.