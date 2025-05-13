Three terrorists killed in Kashmir's Shopian, LeT link suspected

Three terrorists hwere killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, police confirmed on Tuesday. The terrorists are suspected to be a member of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group. Their identities are yet to be ascertained. The development comes amid the India-Pakistan conflict.

Advertisement

The Indian Army released a statement on Tuesday, saying, “On 13 May 2025, based on specific intelligence of a #RashtriyasRifles Unit, about presence of terrorists in general area Shoekal Keller, #Shopian, #IndianArmy launched a search and destroy Operation.”

“During the operation, terrorists opened heavy fire and fierce firefight ensued, which resulted in elimination of three hardcore terrorists. Operation is in progressm.” the Army said.

According to news agency ANI, three terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Shukroo forest area of Keller in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

A police officer said that a massive cordon and search operation was launched in the forests of Kellar after having specific input about the presence of some terrorists.

Advertisement

As the team of police and army started combing operation, the hiding terrorists fired upon the party, triggering off gunfight.

Read More

“During the exchange of fire, three LeT terrorists were killed, however identity of the terrorists is being ascertained,” ANI reported.