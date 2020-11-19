Three test positive after random Covid-19 screening at Delhi-Noida border

On the very first day of random coronavirus testing at the Delhi-Noida border , three people entering Noida from the national capital were found positive for Covid-19.

According to an official statement, as many as 165 Rapid Antigen Tests were conducted at two checkpoints between Delhi and Noida.

Of the total 11 positive cases found, three tested positive on their way to Noida. Around 81 tests were conducted at the DND Flyway where one person tested positive, while two out of 84 tests returned positive at the border on the Link Road, reports Hindustan Times.

Also, in Ghaziabad, 72 people were tested near the UP Gate of whom eight were found positive.

Authorities in Noida have started a coronavirus testing drive by randomly testing commuters at the borders, metro stations and urban slums.

Officials deployed at 2 key Noida-Delhi borders

On 18 November, Gautam Buddh Nagar health officials were deployed at two key Noida-Delhi borders -- the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway and Chilla -- where they started random testing for coronavirus of people coming from Delhi.

The random testing for coronavirus was announced by the District Magistrate after a meeting with senior officials amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in Delhi.

Health officials wearing personal protection equipment kits were seen at the border locations along with policemen where they have set up desks for the rapid antigen-based test, which gives results in 15 minutes.

If anyone was found positive, they were sent back to Delhi. And those testing negative are allowed to enter Noida.

And all those who are residents of Noida or Greater Noida, coming from Delhi, but result in positive are contained in the district.

Meanwhile, Noida reported 20,566 cases of coronavirus, including 73 deaths, with 1,236 active cases on Tuesday.

And the national capital has recorded more than 1 lakh new Covid-19 cases and 1,200 deaths between 1 November and 16 November while nearly 94,000 patients recovered during the same period, according to an official data.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via