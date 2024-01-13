Three times Padma awardee, veteran classical singer Prabha Atre passes away due to heart attack
Three times Padma awardee and renowned classical singer Prabha Atre passed away due to a heart attack on Saturday. The 92-year-old veteran singer was going to participate in a program in Mumbai on the same day.
