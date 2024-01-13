Three times Padma awardee and renowned classical singer Prabha Atre passed away due to a heart attack on Saturday. The 92-year-old veteran singer was going to participate in a program in Mumbai on the same day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After receiving a heart attack, the singer was taken to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune, where she died before reaching the hospital after her health deteriorated.

"Her leaving the world is very painful, Indian music will always be indebted to her, I pay my heartfelt tribute to her, and may God give strength to her family to bear this loss," said Devendra Fadnavis while expressing grief over her demise.

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also expressed grief and said, "Prabha ji's demise marked the end of a glorious era of classical music. Her demise is a big loss to the country's music sector and art sector, he pays tribute to her. Am."

Expressing grief over her demise, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra directed the administration to perform the last rites of the singer with full state honours.

Her relatives are currently abroad and after their return to the country, her last rites will be performed in Pune on Tuesday.

About the veteran classical singer, Prabha Atre Prabha Atre was born on 13 September 1932 in Pune. She was awarded Padma Vibhushan in the year 2022, recently on 25 December, she was felicitated with the Atal Sanskriti Award by the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis. Before that she was awarded Padma Shri in 1990, Padma Bhushan in the year 2002, and Padma Vibhushan in the year 2022.

Atre began singing classical songs at a very young age. She had a short stint as a singing stage actress in the early days of her career. She also played roles in a line-up of Marathi theatre classics including Sangeet Nataks like Sanshay-Kallol, Maanaapamaan, Saubhadra, and Vidyaharan.

She is also known for her contribution to popularising Indian classical vocal music at a global level. She also owned an edge in different musical genres like Khyal, Thumri, Dadra, Ghazal, Geet, Natyasangeet, etc.

