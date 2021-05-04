OPEN APP
Three-fold increase in production of Remdesivir: Mandaviya amid Covid surge

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing demand for Remdesivir, Union Minister for state chemical and Fertiliser Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that there has been a three-fold increase in the production capacity of anti-viral drug Remedesvir, which is used for Covis-19 treatment and will soon be able to meet the growing demand.

"Very soon we will be able to meet the growing demand of Remdesivir injection. The government's relentless efforts to fight coronavirus continue under the leadership of Prime Minister," he said.

The government also informed that the production has gone up from 37 lakh on 12 April 2021 to 1.05 crore on 4 May 2021. The demand for Remdesivir is increasing day by day in different parts of the country due to COVID-19 cases increasing cases.

The Minister further said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has taken several steps to ramp up production of Remdesivir injection and today 57 plants are producing Remdesivir injection.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government has taken several steps to ramp up production of Remdesivir injection and today 57 plants day-night producing Remdesivir injection to fulfill the demand. Before the second wave of COVID-19, there were only 20 plants for the production of such injection," added Mansukh Mandaviya.

Due to the surge in the COVID-19 cases in the country, there has been a huge demand for Remdesivir. Over the past few weeks, several cases of hoarding and black-marketing of Remdesivir injections have also been reported.

Meanwhile, India registered a slight dip in COVID-19 cases as it registered 3,57,229 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Tuesday morning. With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 2,02,82,833.

