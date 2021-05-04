Three-fold increase in production of Remdesivir: Mandaviya amid Covid surge

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing demand for Remdesivir, Union Minister for state chemical and Fertiliser Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that there has been a three-fold increase in the production capacity of anti-viral drug Remedesvir, which is used for Covis-19 treatment and will soon be able to meet the growing demand.

The government also informed that the production has gone up from 37 lakh on 12 April 2021 to 1.05 crore on 4 May 2021. The demand for Remdesivir is increasing day by day in different parts of the country due to COVID-19 cases increasing cases.

The Minister further said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has taken several steps to ramp up production of Remdesivir injection and today 57 plants are producing Remdesivir injection.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government has taken several steps to ramp up production of Remdesivir injection and today 57 plants day-night producing Remdesivir injection to fulfill the demand. Before the second wave of COVID-19, there were only 20 plants for the production of such injection," added Mansukh Mandaviya.

Meanwhile, India registered a slight dip in COVID-19 cases as it registered 3,57,229 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Tuesday morning. With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 2,02,82,833.

