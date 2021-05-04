Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Three-fold increase in production of Remdesivir: Mandaviya amid Covid surge

Three-fold increase in production of Remdesivir: Mandaviya amid Covid surge

Premium
Remdesivir is listed for use in serious COVID-19 patients
1 min read . 02:31 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • The government also informed that the production has gone up from 37 lakh on 12 April to 1.05 crore on 4 May
  • The minister added that till today 57 plants are producing Remdesivir injection

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing demand for Remdesivir, Union Minister for state chemical and Fertiliser Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that there has been a three-fold increase in the production capacity of anti-viral drug Remedesvir, which is used for Covis-19 treatment and will soon be able to meet the growing demand.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing demand for Remdesivir, Union Minister for state chemical and Fertiliser Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that there has been a three-fold increase in the production capacity of anti-viral drug Remedesvir, which is used for Covis-19 treatment and will soon be able to meet the growing demand.

"Very soon we will be able to meet the growing demand of Remdesivir injection. The government's relentless efforts to fight coronavirus continue under the leadership of Prime Minister," he said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"Very soon we will be able to meet the growing demand of Remdesivir injection. The government's relentless efforts to fight coronavirus continue under the leadership of Prime Minister," he said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The government also informed that the production has gone up from 37 lakh on 12 April 2021 to 1.05 crore on 4 May 2021. The demand for Remdesivir is increasing day by day in different parts of the country due to COVID-19 cases increasing cases.

The Minister further said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has taken several steps to ramp up production of Remdesivir injection and today 57 plants are producing Remdesivir injection.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government has taken several steps to ramp up production of Remdesivir injection and today 57 plants day-night producing Remdesivir injection to fulfill the demand. Before the second wave of COVID-19, there were only 20 plants for the production of such injection," added Mansukh Mandaviya.

Due to the surge in the COVID-19 cases in the country, there has been a huge demand for Remdesivir. Over the past few weeks, several cases of hoarding and black-marketing of Remdesivir injections have also been reported.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Bengal post-poll violence: PM Modi calls up Governor, expresses concern over law and order situation

1 min read . 02:28 PM IST
Premium

Covid second wave: Ongoing lockdowns have hit air-conditioner sales, says report

1 min read . 02:25 PM IST
Premium

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account suspended permanently

1 min read . 02:12 PM IST
Premium

Vehicle location tracking devices mandatory for oxygen containers: Transport Ministry

1 min read . 01:54 PM IST

Meanwhile, India registered a slight dip in COVID-19 cases as it registered 3,57,229 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Tuesday morning. With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 2,02,82,833.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.