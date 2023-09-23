New Delhi: Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) phase II, 75% of India's villages, or over 4.43 lakh, have been declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The transition from ODF to ODF Plus in this phase represents "a significant milestone for India," Shekhawat stated.

States and union territories such as Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Sikkim, and Tamil Nadu, among others, have reported 100% ODF Plus achievement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The SBM-G Phase-II aims for ODF Plus status across all villages by 2025.

“Out of the 4,43,964 ODF Plus villages so far, 2,92,497 villages are ODF Plus, Aspiring villages with arrangements for Solid Waste Management or Liquid Waste Management, 55,549 villages are ODF Plus Rising villages with arrangements for both Solid Waste Management and Liquid Waste Management and 96,018 villages are ODF Plus Model villages. Overall, so far, 2,31,080 villages have arrangements for solid waste management, and 3,76,353 villages have arrangements for liquid waste management," Shekhawat said.

The budget allocation for SBM Phase II stands at ₹1.43 trillion, of which ₹52,497 crore has to come from SBM-G and the remaining has to come from 15th finance commission funds ( ₹51,057 crore) and MGNREGA ( ₹24,823 crore). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The central share allocation from SBM-G for the current fiscal is ₹7,192 crore and states have planned for an expenditure of ₹22,264 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prioritized the SBM since 2014.

An ODF Plus village maintains its ODF status and integrates either solid or liquid waste management. Key components of SBM Phase II encompass sustaining ODF status, waste management, and community education. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The SBM-G initiative has notably impacted health and well-being nationwide. There are currently 96,192 ODF Plus Model villages.

