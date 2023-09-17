New Delhi: Local craftsmen and artisans who are eligible for credit support of up to ₹3 lakh in two tranches under the Vishwakarma scheme will be identified through a three-layer verification process, one each by gram panchayats, district collectors and state-appointed committees, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday.

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) will also provide skilling camps and toolkits, and facilitate access to these local products in domestic and international markets, Sitharaman added at the launch of the new central scheme on Sunday. The MSME ministry will extend collateral-free loans to recipients of the scheme.

Vishwakarma scheme has an outlay of ₹13,000 crore until FY28. It aims to recognise traditional artisans and craftspeople, and give them recognition through Vishwakarma certificates, ID cards and collateral-free loans, apart from training and helping them access markets.

After the three-step verification process, a final list of recipients will be drawn up by the government, Sitharaman said. They will be given credit support of up to ₹1 lakh (first tranche) and ₹2 lakh (second tranche) at a concessional interest rate of 5%. The first tranche will have to be repaid within 18 months.

Recipients of the scheme will also be given a daily stipend of ₹500 during the five-day skilling camps. A toolkit with digital currency features and access to the government's e-market place will also be provided.

"Every one of PM's schemes is aimed at reaching those who have never been reached by institutions that can give them some assistance so that the economy benefits from their contribution," Sitharaman said.

Craftspeople and artisans eligible for scheme include carpenters, boatmakers, blacksmiths, hammer and toolkit makers, locksmiths, goldsmiths, potters, stone sculptors, stone breakers, cobblers, masons, basket /mat/broom makers, coil makers, traditional doll and toy makers, garland makers, washermen, tailors and fishnet makers.

On 16 August the union cabinet cleared a raft of programmes totalling ₹1.18 trillion and spanning mobility to digital, about eight months ahead of the general elections. These included the PM Vishwakarma scheme, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned in his Independence Day speech.