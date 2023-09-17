Three-layer verification process for Vishwakarma scheme recipients: FM1 min read 17 Sep 2023, 06:29 PM IST
The scheme has an outlay of ₹13,000 crore until FY28 and aims to recognise traditional artisans and craftspeople
New Delhi: Local craftsmen and artisans who are eligible for credit support of up to ₹3 lakh in two tranches under the Vishwakarma scheme will be identified through a three-layer verification process, one each by gram panchayats, district collectors and state-appointed committees, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday.