New Delhi: The government will soon create a strong health support and emergency management infrastructure for pilgrims embarking on Cham Dham yatra, said Union minister of Health & Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday.

“This will be three layered structure to ensure that the pilgrims are provided for during their journey from medical point of view," he said after a meeting with Uttarakhand’s health minister Dhan Singh Rawat.

Rawat had called on Mandaviya seeking support from the Union government to develop a health and emergency infrastructure for lakhs of pilgrims who undertake the Char Dham yatra every year.

Mandaviya assured full support from the government and said that, “the best possible healthcare and health emergency infrastructure will be provided for the visiting pilgrims.“

The minister informed that a strong network of advance ambulances and stroke vans is being planned to ensure that stroke management and treatment can start on the way to a health facility. These ambulances will be stationed at different points on the yatra route, he added.

PG students from medical colleges from across the country are proposed to be deployed as part of strengthened healthcare infrastructure who will act as first responders. “This experience will also act as a skilling and capacity building exercise for the PG students," Mandaviya elaborated.

In addition to this, drones will be used to provide emergency medicines in the higher locales of the yatra. Drones have been successfully used for transportation of COVID19 vaccines in the north eastern region recently. Recently, AIIMS-Rishikesh has started a drone service to deliver and pick medicines.

“A strong referral back-end system is being developed with AIIMS Rishikesh, Doon Medical College and Srinagar Medical Colleges acting as tertiary nodes for specialist care. This shall provide an end-to-end clinical treatment for pilgrims’ health," Mandaviya said.

These measures will be supported with citizen-friendly communication and awareness activities such as website/portals to inform pilgrims of weather conditions, importance of acclimatization, location of health facilities on the way, call centre numbers, pre-yatra screening, emergency support numbers, etc.