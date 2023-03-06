Three-layered healthcare infrastructure to be prepared for Char Dham Yatra pilgrims: Mandaviya1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 03:09 PM IST
A strong network of advance ambulances and stroke vans is being planned to ensure that stroke management and treatment can start on the way to a health facility. These ambulances will be stationed at different points on the yatra route
New Delhi: The government will soon create a strong health support and emergency management infrastructure for pilgrims embarking on Cham Dham yatra, said Union minister of Health & Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday.
