Three-year-old girl falls into 250-feet deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district; rescue operation on

In yet another incident, a three-year-old girl accidentally fell into an open borewell near a village in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, on Monday.

Officials from various departments are engaged in a rescue operation to pull out the girl from the borewell.

A large number of villagers have gathered as rescue operation is underway.

Shoumya, daughter of one Pintu Sahu, fell into the borewell near the village, located about 40km from the district headquarters, while playing in a field at around 5 pm, reported PTI, quoting Bargawan police station inspector Shivpujan Mishra.

The officer said that the borewell was said to be more than 250-feet deep.

Mishra said the district collector and superintendent of police have reached the spot where local residents have also gathered.

In June, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl died after falling 50-feet deep into a borewell at Surajpura village in Gujarat's Amreli district.

The borewell was 500 feet deep and after falling into it, the girl got trapped at a depth of around 50 feet. The baby was brought out in an unconscious state. After being taken out of the borewell, the child was rushed to the civil hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

In May, a five-year-old child, who fell into a 40-feet deep borewell in Kanwada village in Laxmangarh area of Alwar district was rescued safely.

In April, a 6-year-old boy, fell into an open borewell in an agricultural field at Manika village in the Janeh police station area of Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district. The boy was taken out after a 45-hour-long rescue operation but the rescue teams couldn't save his life.