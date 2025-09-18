Three-year-old girl ‘suddenly missing’ in Rajasthan after mother lulled her to sleep – here's what happened

Rajasthan: A three-year-old girl ‘suddenly went missing’ in Rajasthan's Ajmer after her mother sang a lullaby and put her to sleep.

According to a report by NDTV, the woman took the sleeping child out and threw her daughter in the lake and went on to pretend that she had “suddenly gone missing." She was reportedly fed up over her partner's taunts about her daughter from her marriage, and took the drastic step out of ‘stress’.

The woman, Anjali, aged 28-years-old, hails from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. She moved to Ajmer after parting ways with her husband and started living with her lover, Alkesh.

How did the incident unfold? On Tuesday, during a late night patrol, Head Constable Govind Sharma spotted a couple on the road and questioned them about being out so late.

The mother of the 3-year-old child – introducing herself as Anjali, claimed she had left home with her young daughter – who had mysteriously vanished along the way. She said the two had been searching for her daughter all night, but without any success.

The CCTV footage, however, told a different story. Cameras captured Anjali, also known as Priya, carrying her daughter around Ana Sagar Lake. Just hours later, around 1:30 am, she was seen walking alone, engrossed in her phone, mentioned a report by NDTV.

The child's death came to light on Wednesday, after the police discovered the body in the lake.

Case of murder registered The police have arrested Anjali and have registered a case of murder. They are also probing whether the woman's lover Alkesh was involved in the murder of the child in any way.

Anjali works as a receptionist at a hotel in Ajmer where Alkesh is also employed.

A similar case was reported in June where a 24-year-old woman in Rodkali village of Muzaffarnagar allegedly, with the help of her lover, killed two of her children because she considered them to be an obstacle in her love affair, reported PTI.